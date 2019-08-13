Guyasuta Investment Advisors Holding in Republic Svcs (RSG) Has Cut by $436,000; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined While Founders Capital Management Has Cut Position

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 16,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 57,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 74,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $225.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 16.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces Intent To Acquire Accompany; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink is the first to secure all certifications for Cisco Powered cloud and managed DNA services worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Cisco CEO meets IT minister, discusses electronics mfg, digital health; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (RSG) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 5,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 404,799 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54M, down from 410,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Republic Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 657,495 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Republic Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RSG); 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Rev $2.43B; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q Net $237.9M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Republic Services

Analysts await Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. RSG’s profit will be $279.06M for 25.95 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Republic Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.13% EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.56 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

