Guyasuta Investment Advisors Holding In Michaels Cos (MIK) Was Upped; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Position Maintained by Cypress Asset Management Inc

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $155.77. About 616,202 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored by Vanterra Capital Acquired by Clorox; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q Net $181M; 12/03/2018 – Clorox To Buy Nutranext For $700 Million — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Mohsenian says some of the challenges Clorox faces are pricing pressures and a shift away from “large established brands towards smaller brands” by consumers; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clorox’s Announced Acquisition Of Nutranext Is Credit Negative, But Ratings Not Affected; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 174,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 134,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 2.76M shares traded or 6.50% up from the average. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 41.86% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 38C, EST. 47C; 04/04/2018 – MICHAELS & SEQUENTIAL BRANDS GROUP REPORT EXPANSION OF MARTHA; 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees 1Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 38c; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Capex $160 Million-$170 Million; 15/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Halloween Candle Holders Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,390 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEO) by 14,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,540 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James Finance Advsrs has invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Saturna invested in 1.17% or 250,434 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Technology has 0.05% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Co has invested 0.06% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Com accumulated 9,723 shares. Enterprise Financial Service Corp owns 4,985 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 2.03M shares. Mraz Amerine & Assocs owns 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,500 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Lc reported 138,535 shares. Invesco Limited owns 599,280 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 32,069 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Covington Capital Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 22,585 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.04M shares. 3,659 are held by Scotia.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,141 shares to 141,451 shares, valued at $35.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,745 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 2,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can accumulated 53,991 shares. First Mercantile Trust Co accumulated 10,130 shares. Numerixs Investment Incorporated owns 29,600 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) or 86,544 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc invested in 0% or 274 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.03% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Poplar Forest Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 259,615 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). 1,713 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Shufro Rose Lc invested in 355,914 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 86,248 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.