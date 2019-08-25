Guyasuta Investment Advisors Holding in At&T (T) Upped by $465,000 as Stock Rose; White Elm Capital Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Decreased as Stock Value Declined

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.82. About 31.45 million shares traded or 9.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE TO RETURN TO GROWTH IN 2018 ON A COMPARABLE BASIS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 23/03/2018 – AT&T: CWA-REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES RATIFY MOBILITY SOUTHEAST PACT; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PLANNING `DIFFERENTIATED’ TV OFFERS TAILORED TO USERS; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS APIRL SALES AT T$19.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 24/04/2018 – FITCH MAINTAINS AT&T’S LONG-TERM IDR ON RATING WATCH NEGATIVE; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 9.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 75,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.31M, down from 83,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $201.57. About 1.04M shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements; 22/05/2018 – Mist Announces New AI-Driven Wireless LAN for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 24/04/2018 – Stealth Security Adds Two Palo Alto Networks Veterans to Executive Team as President and CEO and VP of Worldwide Sales; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 01/05/2018 – Plant Prefab Completes New Prefabricated Residence in Palo Alto; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC – DEAL FOR $300 MLN; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto Ignite `18 USA

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,550 shares to 234,375 shares, valued at $28.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,625 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

White Elm Capital Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $379.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 24,300 shares to 110,900 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Drain Sys Inc Del (NYSE:WMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 186.64 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.