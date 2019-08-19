Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Upped Its At&T (T) Holding by $465,000 as Shares Rose; As Quotient LTD (QTNT) Stock Value Rose, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 27.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 69,452 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 54,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 10.47M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/05/2018 – AT&T Shape Event: Converse with Cognitive Code’s SILVIA – The Most Secure and Easy-to-Implement Conversational Artificial Inte; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 15/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 08/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Presentation by Randall Stephenson at J.P. Morgan Conference on May 15; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 18/04/2018 – AT&T to Withdraw Planned Initial Public Offering of Vrio Corp

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.64 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 60,713 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 215,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 1.45M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 224,193 are held by Greenwood Gearhart. 94,505 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Plante Moran Financial Llc holds 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 17,451 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Co reported 251,317 shares. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv reported 140,930 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors invested 0.06% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Letko Brosseau & owns 1.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 5.95 million shares. 31,222 are owned by Oakworth Capital Inc. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated stated it has 853,282 shares or 1.47% of all its holdings. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Interstate Commercial Bank reported 29,911 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 5.05M shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management holds 234,964 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A has invested 0.38% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Evermay Wealth Llc reported 18,321 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 163,509 shares to 226,352 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 11,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).