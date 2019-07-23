Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Ibm Retirement Fund Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake By $449,661

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 2.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,764 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 186,056 shares with $43.81M value, down from 190,820 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $284.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $278.97. About 1.95 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Ibm Retirement Fund increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ibm Retirement Fund acquired 4,051 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 22.21%. The Ibm Retirement Fund holds 29,088 shares with $3.23 million value, up from 25,037 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $254.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $141.26. About 6.59M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $6.62 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.62 million on Tuesday, July 16.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 20,362 shares to 248,255 valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 4,921 shares and now owns 153,401 shares. Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 22 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Thursday, July 18. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $30000 target. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 17. On Monday, May 6 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. UBS maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $250 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 38.32 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity. WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

