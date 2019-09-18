Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $347,110; As Encana (ECA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Decreased Stake by $10.93 Million

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corporation (ECA) by 65.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 2.19M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 3.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 17.37 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES FY CAPEX $1.8B TO $1.9B; 21/03/2018 Encana Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Corp. Will Provide Encana With Processing Services Under a Competitive Fee-For-Service Arrangement; 08/05/2018 – Encana Access Event Set By National Bank Financial for May. 15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA FUNDING OF REMAINING DEVELOPMENT EST AT ABOUT C$105M; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03 million, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.36. About 2.09 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 30/05/2018 – AMS AG AMS.S SAYS PREPARATIONS FOR EXPECTED MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN THE SECOND HALF 2018 ARE ON TRACK

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc. by 228,262 shares to 1.22M shares, valued at $152.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. ECA’s profit will be $214.96M for 7.83 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Investment Lc holds 0.14% or 30,993 shares. Associated Banc accumulated 51,022 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Cap Mngmt Va invested in 1.13% or 39,686 shares. Field And Main Savings Bank accumulated 0.01% or 100 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,822 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 40,953 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru holds 601,381 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins has 138,429 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.87% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 18,495 shares. Nomura Holding holds 0.01% or 31,454 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance has 0.25% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,845 shares. Assetmark accumulated 3,033 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 2.53M shares. Beaumont Financial Partners Lc invested in 2,107 shares. Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services has invested 0.2% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.68 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,246 shares to 20,855 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS).