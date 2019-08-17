Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Trimmed By $1.60 Million Its International Business Mac (IBM) Position; TRUETT-HURST CLASS A (THST) SI Decreased By 1.25%

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased International Business Mac (IBM) stake by 17.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 11,359 shares as International Business Mac (IBM)’s stock rose 5.46%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 52,599 shares with $7.42 million value, down from 63,958 last quarter. International Business Mac now has $118.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $133.76. About 3.01M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth; 19/03/2018 – lntersections Inc. Launches Al-Powered Identity Theft Protection with IBM Watson; 16/03/2018 – IBM – UNVEILED A NEW DATA SCIENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING PLATFORM; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 15/05/2018 – Environmental tech start-up Veridium will use IBM’s technology to issue and manage carbon credit-backed tokens on the blockchain; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – Jewelry companies team up with IBM on blockchain platform; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL

TRUETT-HURST INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:THST) had a decrease of 1.25% in short interest. THST’s SI was 7,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.25% from 8,000 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for TRUETT-HURST INC CLASS A (OTCMKTS:THST)’s short sellers to cover THST’s short positions. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.071 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3985. About 853 shares traded. Truett-Hurst, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THST) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500.

Among 9 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Int`l Business Machines has $17500 highest and $140 lowest target. $158.56’s average target is 18.54% above currents $133.76 stock price. Int`l Business Machines had 12 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, August 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 5. The stock of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by JP Morgan. Nomura maintained International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.36% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Maple Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 3,990 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 200 shares. Telemus Capital Lc holds 4,494 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Rech & invested 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,813 shares. Moreover, Montgomery Investment Mgmt has 4.83% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 76,803 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management invested in 27,983 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Wi has invested 0.91% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 25,695 were reported by Tudor Inv Corp Et Al. Old Second National Bank & Trust Of Aurora has 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Highland Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.11% or 10,548 shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

