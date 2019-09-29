Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lowered United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake as Stock Rose; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Shareholder Adi Capital Management Lifted Its Position by $712,000 as Stock Value Rose

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 178.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 12,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, up from 4,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.35M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q EPS $1.55; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 17,400 shares to 54,050 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 20,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC ups price target on Dover – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Appoints New Chief Sustainability Officer NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on June 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 14.51 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 60 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs owns 94,451 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ativo Cap Management Ltd holds 10,723 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 792 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World Markets has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.58% or 13,864 shares. Mcrae Capital Mgmt accumulated 2,503 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited owns 65,071 shares. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor owns 0.38% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,532 shares. Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Corporation has 22 shares. Putnam Fl reported 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Synovus Fincl has invested 0.18% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bancorp Of Nova Scotia owns 0.42% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 34,702 shares. Hartford owns 7,000 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp invested in 7.11M shares or 0.2% of the stock.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Keysight, OPPO team on 5G testing – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Keysight gets Street-high targets after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight +7% after beats, in-line view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Origin Asset Management Llp has 0.25% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 24,700 shares. 3.06M are held by Nuveen Asset Management Lc. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 50,893 shares. 2,294 were reported by Conning Inc. Royal London Asset holds 0.06% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 72,909 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs holds 0.86% or 148,755 shares. The Arizona-based Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated invested in 3,709 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 419,211 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia stated it has 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 57 are owned by Salem Invest Counselors. Moreover, Toth Finance Advisory Corporation has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 4,150 shares. 996,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Tech Ltd Co. Sterling Cap Management Limited reported 0.02% stake.