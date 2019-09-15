Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) as Share Price Rose; As Omnicell (OMCL) Share Value Declined, Champlain Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake by $13.13 Million

Champlain Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc sold 152,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 101,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 253,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $73.72. About 205,860 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 20/04/2018 – Omnicell Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 3.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 97,153 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, down from 100,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 3.11M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS UNNAMED BIG CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS PREPARING MAJOR RAMP-UPS IN H2 2018 FOR ITS OPTICAL SENSORS; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 10/05/2018 – UPS – SHAREOWNERS ELECTED BOARD FOR 1-YR TERM; 13 DIRECTORS STOOD FOR ELECTION TO BOARD, AND ALL WERE ELECTED; 06/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y– PROJECT 626-17-504 PREPARE SITE FOR NUCLEAR MEDICINE 530C/630 AND UPS; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS IT’S STILL COLLECTING INFORMATION ON INCIDENT; 15/03/2018 – White House Memo: `There Will Always Be Change,’ Trump Says as More Personnel Shake-Ups Loom

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.05M for 36.14 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold OMCL shares while 69 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 38.78 million shares or 2.26% more from 37.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 239 are held by Fifth Third Bankshares. Wasatch Advsr accumulated 119,835 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 100,370 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 223,427 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.02% or 701,978 shares in its portfolio. Eam Limited Liability holds 17,715 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Sumitomo Mitsui owns 5,394 shares. The California-based West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.06% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Louisiana State Employees Retirement, Louisiana-based fund reported 15,400 shares. Natixis accumulated 89,315 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). 69,473 were reported by King Luther Management. Conestoga Advsrs stated it has 1.58M shares.

Champlain Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $6.04B and $11.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 111,800 shares to 931,265 shares, valued at $74.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Wiley & Sons Inc. Class (NYSE:JW.A) by 128,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $962.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 11,119 shares to 474,042 shares, valued at $28.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgeway Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.16% or 124,663 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management stated it has 5.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdg Sa invested in 0.19% or 219,678 shares. Capital Va stated it has 39,686 shares. Mariner Limited holds 0.3% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 240,114 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 13,120 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 0.3% or 375,117 shares in its portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Lp has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Wellington Shields Management Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,562 shares. Finemark Bank accumulated 2.83M shares or 16.28% of the stock. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Lc reported 19,260 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Raymond James Financial Services invested in 376,806 shares. Benedict holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,124 shares.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, up 12.64% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.76B for 14.96 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.59% EPS growth.