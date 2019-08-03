Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Lifted Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Position; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Shareholder Great Point Partners Cut Its Position by $13.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $47.44. About 19.86 million shares traded or 4.45% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Tower International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Must Pay $97 Million For Wage And Labor Violations — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Said to Be Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer Missteps; 06/04/2018 – Fresh Accusations Hit Wells Fargo Wealth Management — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SAYS IT WILL BE HARD TO MEANINGFULLY GROW NET INTEREST INCOME THIS YEAR BECAUSE OF RUN-OFF PORTFOLIOS, ASSET CAP; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q LOANS $951.0B VS. $956.77B Q/Q; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO `THROUGH MOST’ OF HISTORICAL BUSINESS REVIEW: SLOAN

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 1.67 million shares as the company's stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 5.96 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.48M, down from 7.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $337.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 889,557 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 17,825 shares to 60,745 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,363 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 9.48% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Raymond James Ser Advisors holds 0.12% or 586,414 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co holds 0.5% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. 12,290 are owned by One Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Wallace Capital Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,449 shares. Rhenman And Asset Mngmt holds 5,858 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communications Mi Adv has invested 1.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Levin Strategies Lp invested in 0.04% or 7,354 shares. Natl Pension Serv owns 4.39 million shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Lc Nj holds 7,850 shares. Van Eck Associate Corporation owns 0.27% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.15 million shares. Moreover, Lynch & In has 1.97% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 123,225 shares. London Of Virginia reported 6.78 million shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has 1.04% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.42M are owned by Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" on July 04, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 2.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.16, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold BCRX shares while 21 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 93.65 million shares or 0.54% less from 94.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 1.36 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 0.02% or 16,001 shares. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 26,921 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 10,972 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Gsa Llp accumulated 0.03% or 40,383 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company invested in 105,825 shares. State Street owns 3.51 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda holds 25,742 shares. Invesco Limited has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). D E Shaw & Communication holds 1.34 million shares. 100 were accumulated by Oakworth Capital Inc. Great Point Lc has 5.96M shares for 4.8% of their portfolio. Daiwa Grp accumulated 697 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 105,040 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $27,310 activity.

Analysts await BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.31 EPS, down 63.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.71% negative EPS growth.