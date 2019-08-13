Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) by $393,680 as Share Value Declined; Fir Tree Increases Position in Navient (NAVI)

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Navient Corporation (NAVI) by 159.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 640,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.08M, up from 402,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Navient Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $13.26. About 1.62M shares traded. Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) has risen 5.60% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVI News: 16/05/2018 – Navient: Proposal Reflects ‘Fundamental Misunderstanding of the Real Drivers of Student Loan Concerns’; 16/05/2018 – Navient Board Urges Shareholders to Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Report Preparation/; 16/04/2018 – Navient Corp expected to post earnings of 42 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One Tranche From A Navient Ffelp Securitization; 22/03/2018 – NAVIENT OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/04/2018 – NAVIENT CORP QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.47; 02/04/2018 – Navient Inc.: John K. Adams Won’t Stand for Re-election to Company’s Board at May Meeting; 29/03/2018 – Navient Foundation supports YMCA of Delaware’s Black Achievers Program annual college tour; 24/04/2018 – Navient Originated $500 M of Private Education Refinance Loans; 23/05/2018 – FIRST DATA & NAVIENT REPORT PACT ON STUDENT LOAN TECHNOLOGY

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 153,401 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 148,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $88.17. About 1.16M shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 06/03/2018 – PLDT Chooses Qwilt to Improve Quality and Increase Scale for Streaming Video Delivery Across the Philippines; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Themiddlemarket.com which released: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 8,467 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 407,737 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.04% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 10,063 are held by Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability. First Hawaiian Retail Bank accumulated 16,812 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Covington Cap Mngmt reported 0% stake. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership has 1.49% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Cohen Klingenstein reported 0.18% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 19,810 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America invested in 985 shares. Aull And Monroe Corp has 4,474 shares. 329,034 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt. Lpl Fin Ltd Company accumulated 60,578 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 5,324 shares. The Minnesota-based Walleye Trading Limited Com has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,131 shares to 231,943 shares, valued at $32.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 9,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,523 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold NAVI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 217.90 million shares or 5.28% less from 230.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisade Mngmt Ltd Company Nj owns 67,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 59,864 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cooperman Leon G has 0.35% invested in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 489,064 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 26,823 shares. 35,620 are owned by Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma. Sg Americas Secs Lc has 15,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Art Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) for 114,766 shares. Carlson Cap LP holds 1.20M shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Omers Administration holds 32,800 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.01% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) or 2.33M shares. The Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest Lp has invested 0.03% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). California-based Canyon Ltd Liability Com has invested 7.16% in Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI). Cibc Ww Inc reported 11,126 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 28,429 shares.

More notable recent Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Navient (NAVI) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), The Stock That Dropped 16% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Navient Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.