Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Earnest Partners Upped Hdfc Bank (HDB) Stake by $831,910 as Stock Value Declined

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank (HDB) by 0.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.23 million, up from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $106.99. About 1.89M shares traded or 144.01% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT’S FY18 TOTAL REV 18.7B RUPEES VS 15.9B Y/Y; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK GROSS NPA 1.3% END MARCH VS 1.29% END DECEMBER; 30/04/2018 – HDFC APPROVES RAISING BORROWING POWERS UP TO 5T RUPEES; 03/04/2018 – HDFC: AS AT DEC 31, AMOUNT IN PROVISIONS/CONTINGENCIES INR48.9B; 25/05/2018 – MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS AND RESORTS INDIA LTD MAHH.NS SAYS HDFC MUTUAL FUND RAISES STAKE IN CO BY 2.01 PCT TO 7.34 PCT; 19/03/2018 – HDFC AMC SEEKS PLACEMENT BEFORE FILING RED HERRING PROSPECTUS; 06/03/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank, Citi switch corp lending heads; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO SELECT ARRANGERS FOR $2.4B SHARE SALE

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.8. About 1.24 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 14,168 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $145.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) by 85,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,869 shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanc (NYSE:ITUB).

