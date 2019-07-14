Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake; Conocophillips Has 0.93 Sentiment

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) stake by 4.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc acquired 4,594 shares as Texas Instrs Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 112,700 shares with $11.95 million value, up from 108,106 last quarter. Texas Instrs Inc now has $111.08 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.29M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $3.78B-$4.1B; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 07/05/2018 – Tl’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance

Conocophillips (COP) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 488 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 525 sold and reduced positions in Conocophillips. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 780.75 million shares, down from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Conocophillips in top ten positions increased from 18 to 19 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 51 Reduced: 474 Increased: 344 New Position: 144.

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, April 30. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schnieders Management Limited Liability Co reported 2,552 shares stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 186,204 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Cambridge Tru invested 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Frontier Invest reported 20,990 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 40,413 shares. Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo has 0.93% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Manufacturers Life Communication The owns 944,260 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.55% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 3.31M shares stake. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Comm has invested 0.64% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mckinley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company Delaware holds 0.04% or 5,141 shares. Capital Intl Sarl reported 32,860 shares stake. Mackay Shields Lc owns 266,171 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Spectrum Gru Incorporated accumulated 1.09% or 34,496 shares. Federated Pa has 93,498 shares.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 sales for $32.64 million activity. 1,435 shares were sold by Barker Ellen, worth $145,203. 5,960 shares valued at $601,658 were sold by Whitaker Darla H on Thursday, January 31. Van Haren Julie sold $1.60 million worth of stock or 15,798 shares. 26,963 shares valued at $2.80M were sold by BAHAI AHMAD on Friday, January 25. 23,174 shares valued at $2.34 million were sold by ANDERSKOUV NIELS on Thursday, January 31. Shares for $418,992 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Friday, January 25. TEMPLETON RICHARD K also sold $9.19M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) stake by 3,285 shares to 56,363 valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,764 shares and now owns 186,056 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) 34% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SMH, TSM, TXN, NVDA – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: CAG, TXN, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baidu vs. Texas Instruments – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 5.35% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips for 445,430 shares. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc owns 373,280 shares or 5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Foundation Resource Management Inc has 4.73% invested in the company for 338,174 shares. The Maryland-based Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. has invested 4.28% in the stock. Montgomery Investment Management Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 138,303 shares.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 1.83% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.09 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.91 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.00% EPS growth.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas , and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.80 billion. The Company’s portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. It has a 10 P/E ratio.

More notable recent ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Is ~33% Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ConocoPhillips Successfully Navigates New Colorado O&G Drilling Rules – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SilverBow Resources Challenged By Sector Downdrift – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. to lead oil output growth through 2030, says top COP economist – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $61.76. About 4.81M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (COP) has declined 10.85% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICE DON WALLETTE SAYS INTENDS TO BE ‘AGGRESSIVE AND PERSISTENT’ TO RECOVER $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL AFTER ICC ARBITRATION AWARD; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 08/05/2018 – CONOCO HAS NOT YET SEIZED ANY ASSETS IN CURACAO AS A RESULT OF DISPUTE WITH PDVSA – PRIME MINISTER; 16/05/2018 – THERE IS SUFFICIENT GLOBAL OIL SUPPLY TO MAKE UP FOR POTENTIAL FUEL DISRUPTIONS FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS’ LEGAL ACTIONS AGAINST VENEZUELA’S PDVSA – U.S. STATE DEPT; 11/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS UNITED KINGDOM JOB CUTS ARE DUE TO CESSATION OF SOUTHERN NORTH SEA PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – VENEZUELA OIL MINISTRY SAYS PDVSA REJECTS CONOCO’S “SEIZURE OF ASSETS” IN THE CARIBBEAN; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N ATTEMPTING TO SEIZE CARGOES OF CRUDE, FUEL NEAR CITGO-OPERATED TERMINAL IN ARUBA; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Oil markets on guard ahead of Trump’s ruling on Iran; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 04/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend