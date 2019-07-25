Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) by $486,964 as Stock Rose; Verisk Analytic (VRSK) Holder Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Trimmed Holding

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Verisk Analytic (VRSK) by 20.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 5,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 28,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Verisk Analytic for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $150.43. About 390,998 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95M, up from 108,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $127.28. About 5.93 million shares traded or 28.65% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 insider sales for $25.88 million activity. $702,392 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) was sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF on Thursday, January 31. 6,648 shares were sold by BLINN MARK A, worth $683,813 on Tuesday, January 29. On Thursday, January 31 Whitaker Darla H sold $601,658 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 5,960 shares. Ilan Haviv also sold $2.34M worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. Van Haren Julie sold 15,798 shares worth $1.60M. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,550 shares to 205,845 shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 11,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,599 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp has 0.12% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 7,730 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 39.44M shares. Security Tru Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Maverick Capital invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Boston Family Office Ltd Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 23,735 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 234,827 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mariner Lc reported 304,805 shares. Moreover, First Citizens Bankshares Tru has 0.33% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Private Capital Advsrs Inc has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bluecrest Capital Management reported 34,056 shares. Zwj Counsel reported 4,356 shares. Franklin Res owns 13.84M shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 3.21 million shares or 0.29% of the stock. Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.21% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 33.88 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Mngmt Inc invested 0.6% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Bamco Incorporated New York has 1.60M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0% or 80 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 452 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C reported 1.10M shares stake. Voya Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 87,897 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Limited Co owns 2,027 shares. Capital Int Invsts invested in 0.01% or 169,717 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 602,143 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,780 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Telemark Asset Limited Liability Com holds 245,800 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 24,673 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory Rech invested in 3,446 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 2.51% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 4.79M shares. Cookson Peirce holds 1.35% or 120,360 shares.

