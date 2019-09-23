Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $432,630 as Share Value Rose; As Xilinx (XLNX) Market Value Declined, Holder Robecosam Ag Has Trimmed by $31.74 Million Its Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 38.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 269,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 424,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.11M, down from 693,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.56. About 1.56 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 23/05/2018 – Xilinx Analyst Day Plays Heavy on AI — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Gross Margin Is Expected to Be 69% to 71%; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O : NOMURA RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM REDUCE

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 116,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37 million, up from 112,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $128.1. About 850,230 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valmont Inds Inc (NYSE:VMI) by 42,856 shares to 187,100 shares, valued at $23.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 227,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 737,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Investment Advsr holds 1.82% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 47,462 shares. Sarasin And Prtn Llp has invested 0.07% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Prio Wealth L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,832 shares. Vanguard reported 30.58 million shares. Advisory Research stated it has 5,749 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 1.77% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 28,959 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs holds 25,015 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 0.34% or 814,492 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 0.98% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 13,500 shares. Nuwave Limited Liability Com owns 51 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated stated it has 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Stifel Corporation has 0.03% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn holds 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 175 shares.

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.88 million for 26.49 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

