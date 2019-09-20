Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Sentiment Is 0.95

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 409.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,727 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 4,638 shares with $8.78M value, up from 911 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $901.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Introducing Amazon FreeTime on Alexa–An All-New Alexa Experience Built from the Ground Up for Kids; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Amazon’s Unnatural Approach With Whole Foods — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 14/03/2018 – Microsoft plans to open its first Middle East data centers as it steps up cloud challenge to Amazon; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS; 30/03/2018 – Amazon rolled out Connections, a daily Q&A feedback program, company-wide last April; 04/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Flipkart board approved in-principle to engaging Walmart on ~$15B bid with Alphabet investing too; Amazon bi

Mueller Water Products Inc (MWA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 78 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 82 sold and decreased their equity positions in Mueller Water Products Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 120.54 million shares, down from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mueller Water Products Inc in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 59 Increased: 53 New Position: 25.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2353.33’s average target is 29.20% above currents $1821.5 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2450 target in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & holds 1,625 shares. Herald Inv Management has 1,165 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mgmt owns 2,386 shares or 5.57% of their US portfolio. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca invested in 169 shares or 0.12% of the stock. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp stated it has 308 shares. Pure Fincl Advsr Inc has 0.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen has invested 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 512 shares. Camarda Financial Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 250 shares. Liberty Cap has 3.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Shanda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 4,000 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca owns 0.04% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 133 shares. Baldwin Invest Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,780 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN): America’s Golden Child Ripens – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Highs for AMZN Stock Will Come After Growth Challenges End – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for AMZN – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Amazon (AMZN) Down 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.20 EPS, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.48M for 13.61 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 36.18 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

More notable recent Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Molson Coors, Maxar Technologies, Weight Watchers, and Mueller Water and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Mueller Water Products, Inc. Investors – Business Wire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 561,722 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWA) has declined 15.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water Sees 2018 Consolidated Net Sales Increasing 7% to 9%; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S