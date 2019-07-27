Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) Stake by $507,507; American Tower Reit Com (AMT) Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Has Lowered Its Position

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,304 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.11 million, down from 119,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $287.21. About 938,793 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Tower Reit Com (AMT) by 87.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 54,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 62,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in American Tower Reit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $204.59. About 1.29M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares to 40,511 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

