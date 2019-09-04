Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) Stake as Valuation Rose; Confluence Wealth Management Lowered Its Air Prods & Chems (APD) Position as Share Value Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (TMO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 117,304 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.11M, down from 119,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $285.74. About 555,376 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ANNOUNCE PACT; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.50, EST. $2.40; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT TO EVALUATE TARGET SELECTOR FEASIBILITY; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – MERGER TO ORGANIZE PRO FORMA CO INTO 4 PRINCIPAL OPERATING SUBSIDIARIES UNDER NAME THERMO COMPANIES INC AS PUBLIC COMPANY

Confluence Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 57.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc sold 2,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 2,178 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $416,000, down from 5,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $227.6. About 197,511 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 30/05/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit on June 6; 10/04/2018 – It’s a Gas! Praxair, Air Products Lead in Top U.S. Gas Plant Kickoffs of 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – Air Products to Highlight Industrial Gas Solutions for Optimizing Steelmaking Operations at AISTech 2018; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – INCLUDING LU’AN PROJECT, CO EXPECTS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EBITDA $739M; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Limited Partnership holds 550,889 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Scott Selber holds 8,378 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Llc stated it has 873 shares. First Citizens National Bank And Tru Co stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Security State Bank Of So Dak reported 12,575 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca owns 48,891 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Johnson Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 673 shares. Modera Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Axiom Invsts De stated it has 92,648 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 544,836 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Co has 0.18% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel invested in 7.07% or 26,118 shares.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 4,921 shares to 153,401 shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,039 shares, and has risen its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 24.80 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual earnings per share reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63M and $201.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,744 shares to 13,734 shares, valued at $917,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,775 were accumulated by First Amer Bank. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Levin Strategies Lp, a New York-based fund reported 7,703 shares. 442,032 are held by Cincinnati Insur Co. The California-based Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.01% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hsbc Holdings Pcl invested in 0.09% or 262,932 shares. Fil Ltd reported 36,013 shares. First Commonwealth Financial Pa has 0.38% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 3,208 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.05% or 98,040 shares. 15,286 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust Company. Dillon Incorporated holds 3.04% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 48,940 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 209 shares. Empyrean Partners Limited Partnership accumulated 5.38% or 618,307 shares. Cls Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,127 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eastern Commercial Bank invested in 1.12% or 87,342 shares.