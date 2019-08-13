Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Market Value Rose; Amarin Plc (AMRN) Holding Held by Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,988 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 252,955 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 256,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $79.95. About 569,435 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc bought 52,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 245,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 192,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.02. About 3.77M shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kazazian Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 14,436 shares or 0.42% of the stock. B Riley Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 14,350 shares in its portfolio. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 76,172 shares. 59,792 were accumulated by West Chester Incorporated. Shine Advisory Svcs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 2,032 shares. Amer Century owns 95,715 shares. Us Bankshares De reported 5,371 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Prescott Grp Cap Lc owns 40,000 shares. Biondo Inv Limited Com holds 0.16% or 30,000 shares in its portfolio. 2,500 are owned by Winslow Evans Crocker. Prelude Capital Llc holds 1,750 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corp holds 143,415 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 437,120 shares or 0% of the stock. Leisure Management has 0.17% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 9,870 shares.

Catalyst Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $653.50M and $2.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3,500 shares to 53,000 shares, valued at $16.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alarm Com Hldgs Inc by 27,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares to 112,700 shares, valued at $11.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 20,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,255 shares, and has risen its stake in L3 Technologies Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation accumulated 0.08% or 179,551 shares. Old Republic Intl Corporation invested 0.82% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1.03 million shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs Incorporated has 2.27% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 252,955 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks owns 2,511 shares. Estabrook Capital Mgmt holds 0% or 40,934 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 0.23% or 228,762 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.02% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 61,126 were accumulated by Summit Wealth Advsr. Indiana & Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4,141 shares. Invesco stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 219 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Com holds 0.02% or 2,426 shares in its portfolio. Prudential holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 387,363 shares. Navellier And Associates owns 28,876 shares.