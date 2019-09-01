Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Mcdonalds (MCD) Holding; AURIZON HOLDINGS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES A (QRNNF) Shorts Decreased By 0.31%

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,041 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 113,749 shares with $21.60 million value, down from 116,790 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $163.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $217.97. About 2.73 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 14/03/2018 – WELBILT INC – FIELDS HAS SERVED AS PRESIDENT OF MCDONALD’S USA, LLC, SUBSIDIARY OF MCDONALD’S CORP; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 12/04/2018 – McDonald’s Hepatitis Case Probed by Health Officials in Kentucky; 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model; 06/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S TO EXPAND USE OF FRESH BEEF IN MOST U.S. LOCATIONS; 01/05/2018 – Two-Time Major Champion Jacklin and Former McDonald’s General Counsel Yastrow Collaborate on Bad Lies, a Courtroom Thriller Abo; 24/05/2018 – MCD: TRIPLED TUITION ASSISTANCE FOR WORKERS AFTER TAX CHANGES

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.67 billion for 24.55 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Interested In McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD)â€™s Upcoming 0.5% Dividend? You Have 4 Days Left – Yahoo Finance" on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Why You Should Like McDonald's Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCD) ROCE – Yahoo Finance" published on August 12, 2019, Forbes.com published: "McDonald's: Why Did The Stock Double In 4 Years? – Forbes" on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "SunTrust soothes concerns on McDonald's discounting – Seeking Alpha" published on August 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald's – The Motley Fool" with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 0.51% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 8,226 shares. Roosevelt Inv Gp accumulated 3,795 shares. Hutchinson Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Voya Investment Mgmt Llc holds 1.05M shares. Adage Cap Partners Gru Ltd has invested 0.45% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt holds 0.17% or 73,200 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Tru Co accumulated 0.02% or 1,927 shares. 7,825 were reported by Pettee Incorporated. Horizon Limited Liability Com invested 0.25% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.41% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company owns 4,387 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.04% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,516 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 451,071 shares. Cv Starr And holds 3.34% or 40,000 shares. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd has 0.21% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 7,763 shares.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $174 lowest target. $225’s average target is 3.23% above currents $217.97 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 33 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MCD in report on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight”. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MCD in report on Monday, July 29 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, July 18. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21000 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. On Wednesday, May 1 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Monday, July 29.