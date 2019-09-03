Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $311,100 as Stock Rose; Panagora Asset Management Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) Cut as Stock Price Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 55.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 28,363 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 23,118 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 51,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $141.63. About 1.05M shares traded. Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) has risen 18.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PRIME-2 SHORT-TERM RATING TO ONCOR’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – Sempra Energy Completes Acquisition Of Majority Stake In Oncor; 09/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY COMPLETES PURCHASE OF MAJORITY STAKE IN ONCOR; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q EPS $1.33; 24/04/2018 – Sempra Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – EXPECTS $320 MLN TO $360 MLN FOR ITS PORTION OF PARTIAL-YEAR EARNINGS FROM ONCOR IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA HAS $4B NET OPERATING LOSSES FOR TAXES; 12/03/2018 – Fir Tree Partner to Lead Ultra, Sempra CEO Retiring: Energy Wrap; 08/03/2018 – TEXAS REGULATORS OK SEMPRA ENERGY’S MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 234,375 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.72M, down from 236,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi executives underlined their commitment to both businesses and intention to keep the two together; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan owns 52,900 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Associate Limited Liability Corp holds 258,366 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 6,258 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. First Foundation Advsr, California-based fund reported 10,501 shares. World Asset Mgmt invested in 0.66% or 105,412 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Co invested 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tiemann Inv Advisors stated it has 0.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). The Michigan-based Long Road Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Investment Mgmt reported 0.64% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 11,859 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 160,677 shares. Arcadia Inv Corporation Mi owns 9,900 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0.26% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Crossvault Capital Ltd Company invested in 43,353 shares or 2.74% of the stock. Citigroup stated it has 679,390 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares to 40,511 shares, valued at $14.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Analysts await Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 14.63% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.23 per share. SRE’s profit will be $388.13M for 25.11 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sempra Energy for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.18% EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class A by 291,591 shares to 291,677 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbiz Inc (NYSE:CBZ) by 128,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 387,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Tootsie Roll Inds (NYSE:TR).