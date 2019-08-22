Guyasuta Investment Advisors Decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake By $533,109; Louisiana-pacific Has 0.77 Sentiment

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 2,141 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 141,451 shares with $35.33M value, down from 143,592 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $254.79. About 200,324 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Patrick Kaltenbach President of Life Sciences Segment; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment

Louisiana-pacific Corp (LPX) investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 101 active investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 131 sold and decreased their stakes in Louisiana-pacific Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 116.91 million shares, down from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Louisiana-pacific Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 101 Increased: 61 New Position: 40.

Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation for 811,358 shares. Frontfour Capital Group Llc owns 60,242 shares or 1.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Northcoast Asset Management Llc has 1.55% invested in the company for 972,724 shares. The New York-based Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. has invested 1.55% in the stock. Lorber David A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1,758 shares.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and sells building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structures, as well as light industrial and commercial construction. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It operates in four divisions: North America Oriented Strand Board; Siding; Engineered Wood Products; and South America. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. The firm offers structural panel products comprising plywood, including roof decking, sidewall sheathing, and floor underlayment; SmartSide siding products and related accessories, such as wood sidings, trim, soffit, and fascia; and CanExel siding and accessory products, including pre-finished lap and trim products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 19.21 million shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,232 shares. Qci Asset holds 625 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 965,988 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 79 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mcrae Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 1.25% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Co holds 0.09% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 513,445 shares. Jacobs And Ca has 1.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 30,689 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 0.08% or 7,472 shares in its portfolio. Selway Asset Mgmt holds 1.39% or 8,323 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa owns 1.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 35,973 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,120 shares. 72,294 are held by Becker Mgmt Incorporated. 14,519 were accumulated by Pennsylvania Tru.

