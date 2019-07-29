Guyasuta Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC); Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) Shareholder First Foundation Advisors Cut Stake by $7.26 Million

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 9,776 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 292,039 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 282,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $48.81. About 9.98 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – CFPB’s Wells Fargo Fine is Largest Against a Bank So Far in Trump Administration; 24/05/2018 – Bitfinex Said to Find Bank in Puerto Rico After Wells Fargo Exit; 08/03/2018 – Mass. Secretary Galvin: Wells Fargo Investigation Seeks Info Related to Inappropriate Referrals of Brokerage Customers to Managed and Advisory Accounts; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Takes $1 Billion Hit to Exit Profitable Bet on Rates; 14/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $30; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SEES INTEREST INCOME IMPROVING AS SWAPS REMOVED; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: Don’t Get Smug About Wells Fargo Troubles — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo told to find targets of mis-selling after $1bn fine; 07/05/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) by 24.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 145,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 446,997 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.54 million, down from 592,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Bank Of New York Mellon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 2.50 million shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 28/03/2018 – 63GB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/05/2018 – 61NN: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 26/03/2018 – 46ML: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY ADVICE TO CLIENTS TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 14/03/2018 – 45XX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – 16CL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 16/04/2018 – 87XE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Lc has invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Quinn Opportunity Partners Ltd Liability Com invested in 49,500 shares. 15,267 were accumulated by Johnson Investment Counsel. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Central Secs Corporation holds 400,000 shares or 3.2% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 8,270 shares. Indexiq Limited Company stated it has 88,253 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.14M shares. Pettee holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 10,560 shares. Hamel Associates holds 0.34% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. 7,110 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Valmark Advisers has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 4,640 shares. Smithfield Trust Company reported 30,955 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Numerixs Technology owns 44,600 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67 million for 11.76 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Califor (MUC) by 62,278 shares to 226,192 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Savings Bank Of Stockton accumulated 9,872 shares. Qv stated it has 808,289 shares. Arvest Commercial Bank Division reported 268,993 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has 770,774 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 7,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor stated it has 1.02M shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Kings Point Mgmt reported 0.01% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 203,763 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co accumulated 76,383 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Lc reported 15.99 million shares stake. Rothschild And Com Asset Mngmt Us Inc owns 504,660 shares. The Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.35% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tcw Group Inc accumulated 24,180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,452 are held by Autus Asset Mngmt Lc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 163,509 shares to 226,352 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 231,943 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del.

