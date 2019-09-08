Guyasuta Investment Advisors Boosted Its Position in Centurylink (CTL) as Market Valuation Rose; As C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Market Valuation Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Cut Its Position

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 9,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 235,554 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.49 million, down from 244,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.28. About 1.59M shares traded or 26.37% up from the average. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Investors; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 15/05/2018 – Paloma Adds 51job, Exits C.H. Robinson, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Rev $3.93B; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates C.H. Robinson’s Senior Unsecured Shelf At (P)Baa2; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – CH Robinson Worldwide 1Q Net $142.3M

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 135,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, up from 103,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.12M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8

Analysts await C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, down 5.60% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.25 per share. CHRW’s profit will be $160.79M for 17.64 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,985 activity.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. $24,608 worth of stock was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. $147,155 worth of stock was bought by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. Shares for $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,988 shares to 252,955 shares, valued at $20.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 11,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,599 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG).