Guyasuta Investment Advisors Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.43 Million; Benin Management Trimmed Visa (V) Holding by $2.43 Million

Benin Management Corp decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benin Management Corp sold 14,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,345 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95 million, down from 71,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benin Management Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $389.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $173.86. About 4.45 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – SEES 2018 CLIENT INCENTIVES AS A PERCENTAGE OF GROSS REVENUES: 21.5% TO 22.0% RANGE; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 10,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 242,226 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.74M, up from 231,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $128.56. About 4.67 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $962.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,370 shares to 97,153 shares, valued at $10.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.40 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.