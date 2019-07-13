Guyasuta Investment Advisors Boosted By $355,905 Its Centurylink (CTL) Position; A S ROMA SPA ROMA AZ SHARES ITALY (ASRAF) Sellers Increased By 161.11% Their Shorts

A S ROMA SPA ROMA AZ SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ASRAF) had an increase of 161.11% in short interest. ASRAF’s SI was 810,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 161.11% from 310,400 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1351 days are for A S ROMA SPA ROMA AZ SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:ASRAF)’s short sellers to cover ASRAF’s short positions. It closed at $0.55 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 31.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc acquired 32,355 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 135,687 shares with $1.63 million value, up from 103,332 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.2. About 6.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold”. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, February 14. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. CFRA downgraded the shares of CTL in report on Friday, February 15 to “Hold” rating. Citigroup downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, February 5 to “Sell” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by SunTrust on Thursday, February 14. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Sell”.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) stake by 1,859 shares to 117,304 valued at $32.11 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) stake by 4,764 shares and now owns 186,056 shares. Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel on Wednesday, March 6. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. PERRY HARVEY P bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. The insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd also sold $254.40M worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy This Summer – The Motley Fool” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Centurylink, Allergan and Charles Schwab – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.05M are owned by Alps Advsrs. Keybank National Association Oh owns 12,534 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Inc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 277,336 shares. Arrow Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 25,038 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Co reported 57,620 shares stake. Parkside Natl Bank And Tru owns 963 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 344,233 shares. Profund Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cornerstone invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 171,653 are owned by Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability. 50,200 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Amer And has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 1,015 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co.

A.S. Roma S.P.A. operates a football club in Italy. The company has market cap of $359.66 million. It also operates Stadio della Roma, a football stadium; and undertakes a Tor di Valle project that includes a business park. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was founded in 1927 and is based in Rome, Italy.