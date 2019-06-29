Guyana Goldfields Inc. (GUY) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Last Week Duke Realty (DRE) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty had 6 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 15 by SunTrust. On Wednesday, January 9 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. See Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) latest ratings:

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/01/2019 Broker: SunTrust Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/01/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.36 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 32.06 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.66 million activity. Anthony Nicholas C. also sold $288,869 worth of Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) shares. Another trade for 46,328 shares valued at $1.37 million was made by Denien Mark A on Monday, February 4.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 3.39 million shares traded or 80.05% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold Duke Realty Corporation shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 423,022 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.4% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Aew Capital L P reported 4.20M shares stake. Three Peaks Management Ltd Liability Co, Colorado-based fund reported 106,669 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 6.36 million shares or 0.06% of the stock. Shelton Management accumulated 420 shares. 136,888 are owned by Comerica Natl Bank. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management Communications has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.76% or 4.65M shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation has 338,894 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0% or 54,272 shares. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Services has 0.02% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 2,100 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru holds 4.46 million shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Cibc World holds 47,571 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Colony Gp Ltd accumulated 6,865 shares.