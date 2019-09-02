Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Value Declined While Hawk Ridge Management Has Raised Its Stake; As Mastercard Worldwide (MA) Valuation Rose, Carderock Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22 million, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $360.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 4.33 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR

Carderock Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Worldwide (MA) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc sold 2,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 33,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.78 million, down from 36,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12. On Wednesday, July 31 Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,500 shares.