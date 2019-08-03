Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Price Declined While Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.25 Million; As Simon Ppty Group (Put) (SPG) Market Valuation Declined, Springbok Capital Management Has Lowered Position

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $548.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 6.15M shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O

Springbok Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc (Put) (SPG) by 22.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The hedge fund held 9,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, down from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $159.25. About 1.10 million shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY FFO $11.95/Shr-FFO $12.05/Shr; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 20/03/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF ANDREW JUSTER; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $25.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardlytics Inc by 29,334 shares to 114,254 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 2,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.