Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stock Declined While Zwj Investment Counsel Has Lifted Stake by $2.51 Million; Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined While Moors & Cabot Has Decreased Its Holding by $617,117

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 741.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc bought 313,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 355,437 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 42,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 6.15 million shares traded or 43.18% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 19,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 44,806 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 64,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 4.23M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/05/2018 – PPL:APPOINTMENT OF CFO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.11 TO $2.31; 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,011 shares to 1,944 shares, valued at $680,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 3,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,570 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 42,148 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.11% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 28,900 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 307,839 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 33,500 shares or 0% of the stock. 522,150 are owned by Capital. Renaissance Techs Ltd invested 0.08% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Gilman Hill Asset Management stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 161,417 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 988,497 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.02% or 7,756 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 114,621 shares in its portfolio. Peoples Financial Service Corp reported 76,919 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.6% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 110,000 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 59.11M shares.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18 million for 13.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Shelton Capital has invested 0.06% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Lpl Llc invested in 0% or 24,656 shares. Amp Capital has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Element Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 910,937 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Lc reported 80,200 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Dimensional Fund LP reported 14.29M shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 207,098 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Weiss Asset Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 120 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd owns 136,276 shares.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 47,607 shares to 198,138 shares, valued at $23.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 3,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,436 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.