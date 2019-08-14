Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake Maintained by Global Endowment Management Lp; Mackay Shields Has Trimmed Stake in Icu Med (ICUI) by $3.61 Million

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Icu Med Inc (ICUI) by 85.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 15,087 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.83% . The institutional investor held 2,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609,000, down from 17,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Icu Med Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $162.71. About 96,931 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 10.38% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Smallbore Ext Set w/Remv MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, Clamp, Rotating; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS GROUP PLC SMIN.L – REVIEWS ALL OPTIONS FOR GROUP’S PORTFOLIO OF BUSINESSES TO MAXIMISE VALUE FOR SMITHS SHAREHOLDERS; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 1045.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 182,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.01% or $0.225 during the last trading session, reaching $2.985. About 1.67M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $3 TO $16; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

