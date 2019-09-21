Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake Has Upped by Firefly Value Partners Lp; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Strategy Asset Managers Raised Holding by $830,722

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategy Asset Managers Llc bought 15,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 195,844 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.44M, up from 180,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategy Asset Managers Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.45. About 4.91M shares traded or 34.23% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG NAMES ANTHONY VIDOVICH AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INS; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – AIG Launches Canada’s First Travel Insurance on Demand Smart App; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO REACH TOP QUARTILE BOOK VALUE GROWN AND RETURN ON EQUITY PERFORMANCE OVER TIME – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – CARL ICAHN DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC; 02/05/2018 – Employee in $100 Million Case Says AIG Kept Making Bonus Pledges; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25 million, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $511.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 5.57M shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), The Stock That Tanked 95% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “65 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0.11% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Earnest Prtn Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 500 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 288,058 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 246,625 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd has 1.87 million shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 111,800 shares. Paloma invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Victory Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 934,719 shares. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 49,275 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Gru Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 1.30M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). The Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Group Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 56,410 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $169,600 activity. 15,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K.. Another trade for 40,000 shares valued at $97,600 was bought by Wood David M..

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “‘Fast Money ‘ Traders Share Their Thoughts On AIG, Marathon Petroleum – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AIG chief talks shop at conference – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Announces Adjustments to Warrant Exercise Price and Shares Receivable Upon Warrant Exercise – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On American International Group Inc (AIG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,710 activity.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc, which manages about $565.53 million and $353.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 19,027 shares to 6,702 shares, valued at $860,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 15,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold AIG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 765.00 million shares or 1.79% more from 751.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Focused Wealth Mgmt accumulated 222 shares. Consulta Ltd holds 7.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 1.50 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd holds 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) or 126,574 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loews reported 0% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). The Indiana-based Ami Inv Management has invested 0.22% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rafferty Asset Management Lc invested in 0.17% or 179,766 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 515,704 shares or 0.15% of the stock. 325,914 are owned by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Duff Phelps Inv Management Commerce holds 9,515 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 3.99% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Korea Invest Corporation reported 542,332 shares. Blair William & Il reported 16,313 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fifth Third National Bank invested in 16,976 shares.