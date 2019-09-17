Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Stake Boosted by Firefly Value Partners Lp; As Pepsico (PEP) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cornerstone Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $498,717

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 163.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 7.11 million shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 11.46M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.25M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $3.385. About 2.91 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Cornerstone Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 17.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Advisors Inc sold 3,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 17,638 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.31M, down from 21,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.12. About 576,907 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO: COMMITTED TO CERTIFIED, SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL BY 2020; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi has been trying to turn around its lagging Gatorade business; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.69 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axa holds 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 852,128 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Meritage Portfolio invested in 0.07% or 4,905 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Communications Ca holds 135,142 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Compton Cap Management Incorporated Ri has 1.67% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 30,041 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Welch Grp Limited Liability Com, Alabama-based fund reported 227,976 shares. Horseman Mgmt Ltd stated it has 3.76% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 218,115 shares. West Oak Limited Company holds 15,155 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Whitnell And Company reported 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Marshall Wace Llp has 121,515 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 96,454 shares. Partnervest Advisory Serv Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,067 shares or 1.56% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Llc Pa has invested 0.19% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Carlson Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). California-based Personal Advisors has invested 0.03% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Schroder Inv, a Maine-based fund reported 4.59M shares. Alps Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 49,582 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 113,223 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 49,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited owns 209,225 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 945,428 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 14.98M shares. Fmr Lc invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 401,112 shares.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $169,600 activity. 15,000 shares valued at $36,300 were bought by Craine Patrick K. on Friday, August 30. The insider HICKS QUENTIN R bought 15,000 shares worth $35,700.