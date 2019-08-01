Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Upped Position by $304,000; Visa Com Cl A (V) Position Increased by Capital Counsel Llc

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 526,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.22M, up from 488,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $602.22M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.78. About 6.42M shares traded or 50.26% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56M, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $178. About 7.65M shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Former Visa AP President and UnionPay Executive David Lee Joins Red Dot Payment; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 22/03/2018 – Rep. Matsui: GAO Releases Matsui-Requested Study of Special Immigrant Visa Holder Resettlement Process; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 298 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Limited accumulated 2.16% or 58,822 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Alkeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Montag A And Assoc Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 87,614 shares. Middleton And Ma has invested 3.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Numerixs Investment Techs has 1.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 52,408 shares. 18,948 are held by Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability. Scharf Investments Limited Com holds 1,745 shares. Altfest L J And Com holds 0.21% or 5,555 shares. 157,000 were accumulated by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno. Macquarie Group Inc has 1.45 million shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 14,292 shares stake. Meridian Mngmt reported 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct reported 0.17% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.93% or 1.94M shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa – Strong Steady Growth Driven By Technology – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Visa and JP Morgan Help Businesses Make Payments Faster with Billtrust’s Business Payments Network – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 170,182 are held by Bowling Portfolio Limited. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank & has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Blackrock stated it has 23.52 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 518,404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Invest Mgmt Lc has 39,000 shares. 42,500 were reported by Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia. 32,291 were accumulated by Proshare Limited. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 17,949 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 50,838 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Firefly Value Ltd Partnership has 8.23% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Nordea Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brinker stated it has 49,790 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 62,300 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management. Assetmark Incorporated invested in 0% or 215 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares to 1.32 million shares, valued at $11.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 910,242 shares, and cut its stake in Rmr Group Inc.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GPOR Crosses Critical Technical Indicator – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Energy Sector Update for 07/19/2019: SLB, TOT, GPOR, XOM, CVX, COP, OXY – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy reports rising Q2 production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.