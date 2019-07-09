Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Raised Holding by $43.02 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Community Trust & Investment Co Trimmed Position

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $717.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 3.18 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018

Community Trust & Investment Co decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co sold 8,237 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,492 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.11M, down from 55,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 22/05/2018 – EU expects to strike a blow versus Boeing in a parallel case; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 16/04/2018 – WHEELTUG PLC ANNOUNCES SIGNING OF A SLOT AGREEMENT FOR 15 BOEING 737NG AND AIRBUS A320 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 21/05/2018 – KLX INC KLXI.O – AS A RESULT OF PENDING SALE OF AEROSPACE SOLUTIONS GROUP TO BOEING, COMPANY WILL NO LONGER BE PROVIDING ASG SEGMENT LEVEL GUIDANCE; 09/03/2018 – AIRBUS EXPECTS TRUMP, BOEING TO PURSUE WTO MORE AGGRESSIVELY; 14/05/2018 – Boeing, Assembrix to Collaborate on Secure 3D printing; 28/03/2018 – Boeing Scrambles To Head Off WannaCry Attack: Report — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – Xiamen Airlines takes delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX, expanding the fleet to 200 airplanes

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Gulfport Energy Corporation: Massively Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on January 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Natural Gas Prices Rise as Investors Shrug Off Supply Data – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 01/18/2019: SLB,UPL,GPOR – Nasdaq” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy shareholder Firefly Value calls for $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha” published on January 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Selects Patrick K. Craine as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsr invested in 38,158 shares. 55,400 are owned by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 57,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 910,938 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability owns 32,291 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 150,700 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Lc has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 47,633 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 0.04% or 115,906 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Service Group Incorporated accumulated 253,479 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 228,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 50,904 shares. Prudential Fincl stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Monday, February 4 the insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83M were sold by Smith Gregory D. 8,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore stated it has 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Gam Hldg Ag invested in 4,753 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Heritage Invsts reported 80,133 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 0.52% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2.27M shares. Livingston Group Asset Management (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 0.23% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Blackrock has 33.82 million shares. Field & Main Financial Bank, Kentucky-based fund reported 5,297 shares. Conning reported 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Brighton Jones Ltd Com invested 0.48% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Merchants, Indiana-based fund reported 2,160 shares. 2,710 were reported by Evanson Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Co reported 41,905 shares. Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora owns 8,893 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Commerce Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.26% or 4,344 shares. Bouchey Finance Gp accumulated 1,294 shares or 0.12% of the stock.