Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Shareholder Firefly Value Partners LP Has Boosted Stake; Fj Capital Management Has Increased Position in Old Point Finl (OPOF) by $400,386

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 913,605 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Point Finl Corp (OPOF) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 19,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The hedge fund held 343,066 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 324,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Point Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.09 million market cap company. It closed at $22.89 lastly. It is down 21.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OPOF News: 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in; 15/03/2018 Shareholders Approve Old Point Financial Corporation’s Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 26/04/2018 – Old Point Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – Old Point Completes Acquisition Of Citizens National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Declares Dividend of 11c; 29/05/2018 – Old Point National Bank Taps Baker Hill for New Loan Origination System and Online Loan Application to Drive Efficiencies in Lending Process; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Point Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPOF); 15/03/2018 – HOLDERS APPROVE OLD POINT PURCHASE OF CITIZENS NATIONAL BANK; 09/05/2018 – Old Point Financial Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Old Point Announces Successful Conversion of Citizens National Bank

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $8,500 activity.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cowen Inc by 61,579 shares to 122,421 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF) by 30,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 717,899 shares, and cut its stake in Home Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity.