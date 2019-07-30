Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Share Price Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Lifted Holding by $589,632; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Trimmed by $548,012 as Stock Value Declined

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 133.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 73,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 128,954 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 55,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 17.08% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 6.41 million shares traded or 53.27% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $67.29. About 2.02M shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 9.16% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.59% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON – 2018 GUIDANCE INCLUDES EXPECTED IMPACT OF TOOLS & TEST DIVESTITURE ON EPS AND CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – DEAL FOR $810 MLN; 27/03/2018 – POWELL, EMERSON SIGN OIL DEALS WITH SAUDI ARABIA; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric to Buy Textron’s Tools, Test Equipment Unit for $810M; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Papp L Roy Assocs has invested 1.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Qci Asset Management Inc Ny owns 682 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dean Invest Assocs Lc, a Ohio-based fund reported 78,199 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Trust Com reported 56,038 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 72,473 shares. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Com has invested 0.36% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 121,228 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft And Assoc Lc has 34,155 shares. Moreover, Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.6% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Marble Harbor Counsel Llc invested 0.55% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Halsey Associates Ct invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Grisanti Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.17% or 4,100 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.09% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Adage Capital Prtn Grp Limited Liability Com invested in 3.21M shares or 0.55% of the stock.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14B and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 6.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EMR’s profit will be $578.12M for 17.90 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Emerson Electric Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.90% EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wright Med Group N V by 78,530 shares to 368,260 shares, valued at $11.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 47,899 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,199 shares, and cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tortoise Advisors Limited holds 53 shares. 275,307 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,962 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 151,204 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 77,894 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 161,290 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.71 million shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 32,291 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 618 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp has invested 0.05% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Citigroup owns 560,652 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 910,938 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 23,332 shares.

