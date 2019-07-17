Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reaches $3.79 After 8.00% Down Move; WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD BRISBANE ORDINARY SH (WHITF) SI Decreased By 39.87%

WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD BRISBANE ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WHITF) had a decrease of 39.87% in short interest. WHITF’s SI was 1.25 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 39.87% from 2.08M shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 3132 days are for WHITEHAVEN COAL LTD BRISBANE ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:WHITF)’s short sellers to cover WHITF’s short positions. It closed at $2.575 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.175 during the last trading session, reaching $3.785. About 6.82 million shares traded or 80.58% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTSThe move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $603.02M company. It was reported on Jul, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $3.48 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GPOR worth $48.24 million less.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $603.02 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.61 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. bought 10,000 shares worth $80,600.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.24 million for 3.94 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 15 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by M Partners on Friday, March 1. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13. On Friday, January 18 the stock rating was upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”. Jefferies downgraded Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, July 15 to “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Monday, March 11 with “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. The rating was downgraded by Guggenheim on Tuesday, January 29 to “Neutral”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Hold”. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company has market cap of $2.42 billion. The firm operates through Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations divisions. It has a 6.67 P/E ratio. It operates five mines in North West New South Wales; four open cut mines at Maules Creek, Werris Creek, Tarrawonga, and Rocglen; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

