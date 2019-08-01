Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reaches $3.57 After 3.00% Down Move; Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of BYD in report on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) latest ratings:

The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.2101 during the last trading session, reaching $3.5699. About 1.73 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Deborah G. Adams to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – IN CONNECTION WITH TWELFTH AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE WAS SET AT $1.4 BLNThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $568.75 million company. It was reported on Aug, 1 by Barchart.com. We have $3.46 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GPOR worth $17.06 million less.

The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 427,709 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 14/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N : SUSQUENHANNA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING 1Q ADJ EBITDA $160.5M, EST. $158.6M; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. It has a 23.22 P/E ratio. The firm owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold Boyd Gaming Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And owns 140,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 523,508 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 182,590 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc reported 0.02% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). New York-based Pinnacle Assoc has invested 0.82% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Element Capital Management Lc holds 8,019 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nwi Limited Partnership reported 322,500 shares. Strs Ohio reported 3,000 shares. 13,133 are held by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corp (Trc) accumulated 18 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 375 shares. 16,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Tech. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 21,400 shares. Citadel Ltd holds 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) or 20,825 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt holds 0% or 62,300 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Management Co has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Brookstone Mngmt holds 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 39,989 shares. Harvey Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.34% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 87,300 shares. Engy Opportunities Cap Management Llc holds 136,515 shares. Boston Partners stated it has 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Amp Cap holds 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) or 17,500 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 478,769 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 99,588 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Co invested in 0% or 463,104 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 284,258 shares. Northern Trust Corporation reported 2.10M shares. The New York-based Firefly Value Prns Lp has invested 8.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 23,332 shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $568.75 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.52 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. 10,000 Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares with value of $80,600 were bought by Wood David M..