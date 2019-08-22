Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reaches $2.88 After 9.00% Down Move; AGCO (AGCO) Had 5 Bullish Analysts

The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.12% or $0.155 during the last trading session, reaching $2.875. About 2.19 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTSThe move comes after 6 months negative chart setup for the $470.21M company. It was reported on Aug, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $2.62 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GPOR worth $42.32M less.

Among 9 analysts covering Agco (NYSE:AGCO), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Agco has $9000 highest and $6500 lowest target. $77.67’s average target is 12.61% above currents $68.97 stock price. Agco had 13 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 14. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8. The stock of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo downgraded AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) on Wednesday, July 17 to “Market Perform” rating. See AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $90.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Downgrade

10/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $65.0000 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Old Target: $70.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Upgrade

20/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Underperform Downgrade

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $66.0000 New Target: $77.0000 Upgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $75.0000 Maintain

06/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $80.0000 Maintain

26/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $68.97. About 68,081 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Agco and Cullen/Frost Bankers; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Raises Dividend to 15c; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY EPS $3.65; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Trade war backfire: Steel tariff shrapnel hits U.S. farmers; 26/04/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 19/04/2018 – AGCO Power Celebrates its 75th Anniversary; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 09/04/2018 – AGCO’s Brands Win Red Dot Design Award 2018

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.26 billion. The firm offers tractors, including high horsepower tractors that are used on larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses. It has a 14.37 P/E ratio. It also provides combines that are used in harvesting grain crops; and application equipment, including self-propelled, three- and four-wheeled vehicles and related equipment for use in the application of liquid and dry fertilizers and crop protection chemicals, as well as for after crops emerge from the ground.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold AGCO Corporation shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 38,193 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 108,348 shares. Sterling Cap Ltd has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 11,302 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Inc Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 29,599 shares. Amg Funds Llc accumulated 0.7% or 10,327 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 44,738 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 46,150 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested 0.11% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). 88,000 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 30,305 shares stake. New York-based Qs Invsts Limited Com has invested 0% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Hudock Gru Ltd has 0.02% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 670 shares. Nomura Hldgs Incorporated reported 10,000 shares. Sei Invs owns 24,532 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank owns 344 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “AGCO Reports Second Quarter Results – Business Wire” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “AGCO Corp (AGCO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Corn futures, ag stocks plunge following bearish USDA report – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AGCO, Apple, Caterpillar, Cisco, Deere, Evergy, Levi Strauss, Paypal, Slack, Urban Outfitters and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gulfport (GPOR) Q2 Earnings Beat by a Whisker, Decline Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Gulfport Energy Corporation’s (NASDAQ:GPOR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Natural Gas Price Gains Kept in Check by Soaring Production – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $470.21 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.91 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Among 6 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $14 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $8.13’s average target is 182.78% above currents $2.875 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Williams Capital Group maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Thursday, February 28. Williams Capital Group has “Buy” rating and $14 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $2.25 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Friday, March 1. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 235,450 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 23,332 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% stake. 103,621 were accumulated by Guggenheim Ltd Com. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 1.53 million shares. Stifel Finance Corp stated it has 11,597 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0% or 42,500 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 77,894 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Sei Investments Com owns 34,443 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 14.29M shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 0.01% or 19,504 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.01% or 99,588 shares.