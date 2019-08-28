Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reaches $2.48 After 4.00% Up Move; Pro Dex (PDEX)’s Sentiment Is 2

Pro Dex Inc (PDEX) investors sentiment decreased to 2 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 2.2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 12 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 6 sold and decreased their stakes in Pro Dex Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 452,540 shares, up from 393,367 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pro Dex Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 701,281 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 MillionThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $395.30M company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.58 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GPOR worth $15.81 million more.

The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.64. About 183 shares traded. Pro-Dex, Inc. (PDEX) has risen 124.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PDEX News: 19/04/2018 DJ Pro-Dex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDEX); 10/05/2018 – PRO-DEX INC QTRLY NET SALES DOWN 17 PCT TO $5.5 MLN; QTRLY SHR $0.11

Pro-Dex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. The company has market cap of $56.10 million. It also makes plastic injection molds for various industries; and machined parts. It has a 17.51 P/E ratio. Further, it provides engineering consulting and placement services, as well as quality and regulatory consulting services.

Eam Investors Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Pro-Dex, Inc. for 58,204 shares. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 10,000 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Navellier & Associates Inc has 0.04% invested in the company for 19,094 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Prelude Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 6,608 shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $395.30 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.79 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

Among 4 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $9 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $6.06’s average target is 144.35% above currents $2.48 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Hold” rating by M Partners given on Friday, March 1. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Research invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Ls Investment Llc has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Proshare Ltd Co reported 32,291 shares stake. 618 were reported by Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc. Envestnet Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 470,563 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 12,016 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated reported 910,938 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association owns 45,711 shares. D E Shaw Inc invested in 1.32M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Pnc Fincl has 253,479 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hawk Ridge Cap Mngmt L P invested in 0.89% or 526,500 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 143,603 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. Wood David M. bought $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) on Tuesday, March 5.