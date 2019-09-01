Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Reaches $2.40 1 Year Low; Shorts at Neophotonics (NPTN) Lowered By 18.24%

The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.21 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.40 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $360.90 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 1 by Barchart.com. If the $2.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $28.87 million less. The stock decreased 9.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 4.33M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 13/03/2018 Gulfport Energy Corp. – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $GPOR; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS

Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) had a decrease of 18.24% in short interest. NPTN’s SI was 1.76 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 18.24% from 2.15 million shares previously. With 1.06 million avg volume, 2 days are for Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN)’s short sellers to cover NPTN’s short positions. The SI to Neophotonics Corporation’s float is 4.13%. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.26. About 260,252 shares traded. NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has declined 26.44% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NPTN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ NeoPhotonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPTN); 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS CORP – CO PROVIDES COMPONENT PRODUCTS TO CERTAIN ZTE SUPPLY CHAIN PARTNERS ESTIMATED IN 2017 TO HAVE BEEN ABOUT 3% OF TOTAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Had Expected Up to 5% of Annualized Rev From ZTE, Supply Chain Partners Which Will Not Be Realized; 30/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Sees 2Q Rev $70M-$76M; 22/03/2018 – NeoPhotonics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Cooper Creek Partners Buys New 1.7% Position in NeoPhotonics; 17/04/2018 – NeoPhotonics Direct Rev From ZTE During Fiscal Yr 2017 Was Approximately 1% of Total Rev; 23/05/2018 – NeoPhotonics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – NEOPHOTONICS – HAD EXPECTED UP TO 5% OF ANNUALIZED REVENUE FROM CUSTOMERS RELATING TO ZTE WHICH WILL NOT BE REALIZED

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $360.90 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 0.76 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 31.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation Appoints Quentin R. Hicks Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GPOR,HK,KLXE,TDW – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) CEO David Wood on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Platinum Group Metals and Ossen Innovation as Energy/Materials gainers; Ring Energy and Key Energy Services among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gulfport Energy Corp has $9 highest and $2.25 lowest target. $6.06’s average target is 152.50% above currents $2.4 stock price. Gulfport Energy Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by M Partners. Jefferies downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, July 15 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 13.

Among 2 analysts covering NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:NPTN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock has $900 highest and $4.5000 lowest target. $6.25’s average target is -0.16% below currents $6.26 stock price. NeoPhotonics Corporation Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, May 20 by FBR Capital. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was upgraded by M Partners to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 17 by M Partners.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. The company has market cap of $292.99 million. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; and optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generates ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as integrated coherent receivers (ICRs), which decodes the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing pluggable coherent modules that combine NLW-ITLA with ICR and a coherent modulator; and offers 100G products for the client side and datacenter applications.

