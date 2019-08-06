Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Position Maintained by Portolan Capital Management Llc; Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Raised Its Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Position by $686,049 as Share Value Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) by 106.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 871,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, up from 821,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $497.07M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 1.83 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy’s Hidden Gem; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR)

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 17,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $39.39. About 291,901 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 29/03/2018 – CINEMARK USA, AMENDS SR SECURED CREDIT PACT; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K. Simmons and Martin Sheen; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged; 26/03/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Reports 27% Stake in National CineMedia, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Net $62M; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Reports Global Revenues of $780 Million for the First Quarter of 2018; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.23% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Barclays Public Limited Liability Company reported 143,603 shares stake. Invesco holds 754,906 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment Inc has 163,480 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation reported 0.04% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 114,580 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,904 shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 51,166 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 416,677 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 328,347 shares. Oxbow Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.04% or 115,906 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 24,656 shares. Walthausen And Ltd Co invested 1.06% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Cibc Asset has 20,892 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc. by 167,106 shares to 240,936 shares, valued at $12.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skechers Usa Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 328,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 483,947 shares, and cut its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK).

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00 billion and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 27,712 shares to 213,360 shares, valued at $91.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 28,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 993,281 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).