Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Market Value Declined While Global Endowment Management LP Increased Position by $1.33 Million; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lowered Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $498,400

Global Endowment Management Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 1045.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp bought 166,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 182,090 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $489.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.99. About 385,301 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,515 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.29M, down from 12,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.66. About 452,049 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand; 17/04/2018 – Walmart is close to unveiling an entirely redesigned website as it battles; 15/03/2018 – GUOGUANG ELECTRIC SAYS IT PAYS CLOSE ATTENTION TO THE MATTER AND WILL KEEP IN TOUCH WITH CUSTOMERS; 16/03/2018 – Más de 100 países buscarán consenso fiscal sobre economía digital para 2020 – OCDE; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON CEO JEFF BEZOS SAYS EXCEEDED 100M PAID PRIME MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – Amazon adopts new policy to promote board diversity; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 8,475 shares to 49,960 shares, valued at $4.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.63 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.