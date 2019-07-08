Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding Maintained by Firefly Value Partners Lp; Findlay Park Partners Llp Holding In Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Was Has Increased

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 10.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 550,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.63M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357.60M, up from 5.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $69.04. About 260,049 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 24/05/2018 – Ticketmaster Presence Wins “Best In Sports Technology” At Sports Business Awards; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.59. About 677,661 shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) – Yahoo Finance" on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down 'Tricky' Valuation – Benzinga" published on June 28, 2019, Fool.com published: "Fighting the Knee-Jerk Reaction: 3 Companies That Are Down But Not Out – The Motley Fool" on June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Down 11.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" on June 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Gulfport Energy investor Firefly to avoid proxy fight for now – Seeking Alpha" published on March 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Gulfport Energy shareholder Firefly Value calls for $500M buyback program – Seeking Alpha" on January 17, 2019.