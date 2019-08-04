Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding Has Increased by Firefly Value Partners Lp; Marsico Capital Management Trimmed Its First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) Stake by $33.83 Million as Stock Declined

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 123.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 5.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.01M, up from 4.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $548.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.44. About 6.15 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Adj EPS 56c; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – AMENDMENT DECREASED APPLICABLE RATE FOR ALL LOANS BY 0.25%; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR)

Marsico Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (FRC) by 86.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc sold 338,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The institutional investor held 51,040 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13 million, down from 389,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Rep Bk San Francisco C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.08 million shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 22/03/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK FRC.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING: TARGET PRICE $100; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Trump’s Lawyer Complained About Not Being Reimbursed for Paying Porn Star; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Net $199.1M; 12/04/2018 – FIRST REPUBLIC BANK CHAIRMAN AND CEO JIM HERBERT APPOINTED TO FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM’S FEDERAL ADVISORY COUNCIL; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Analysts await First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.23 earnings per share, up 3.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.19 per share. FRC’s profit will be $205.66M for 19.57 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by First Republic Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14B and $2.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 21,934 shares to 138,216 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 5,114 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.