Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Its Holding by $1.25 Million; Leuthold Group Raised Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) Holding by $408,243; Market Value Rose

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.83% . The hedge fund held 53,064 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75M, up from 48,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Canadian National Railway Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 702,160 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 6.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Recently-Retired Operating Employees to Return to Wor; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 07/03/2018 – Canadian National Above Peer Average; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF C$0.4550 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 29, 2018; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO QTRLY REVENUE TON-MILES (RTMS) DECLINED BY FOUR PCT; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 02/05/2018 – Canadian National to Buy 350 Lumber Cars to Meet Demand; 24/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO CNI.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Offer Incentives for Key Operating Employees to Delay Retirement, Postpone Vacations

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 3.60 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 21/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp Appoints Deborah G. Adams to Its Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Palazzo: Congressman Palazzo Recognizes Gulfport Navy Veteran on House Floor; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60 billion and $743.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 31,332 shares to 80,091 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2,387 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,493 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares International Treasury (IGOV).

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 231,836 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $42.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) by 282,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

