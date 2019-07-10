Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Trimmed Its Holding; As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.08M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.49. About 2.67M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 D&C Total Capex $630M-$685M; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – LENDERS HAVE PROPOSED AN INCREASE TO GULFPORT’S BORROWING BASE TO $1.4 BLN FROM $1.2 BLN

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $579.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 27,969 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS, ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE $0.15 TO $0.20 IN EARNINGS PER SHARE (EPS) IN 2018; 12/04/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sm Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 77,304 shares to 2.49 million shares, valued at $43.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 27.27% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.33 per share. GPOR’s profit will be $38.53M for 4.68 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Gulfport Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 173,076 shares to 239,684 shares, valued at $3.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.