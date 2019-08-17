Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holder Oslo Asset Management Asa Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.25 Million as Stock Declined; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Beech Hill Advisors Has Raised Holding

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 8.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 9,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 113,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 104,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.98. About 8.44M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 22/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Thu, 3/22/2018, 7:30 PM; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial

Oslo Asset Management Asa decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oslo Asset Management Asa sold 156,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 5.08 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.73 million, down from 5.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oslo Asset Management Asa who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $489.35M market cap company. The stock increased 4.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.07. About 5.01M shares traded or 10.85% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 42C; 26/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION TO SELL ITS 25% INTEREST IN STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM LLC FOR $175 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Exits Gulfport Energy; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy Sees 2018 Non-D&C Capex $120M-$130M

Beech Hill Advisors Inc, which manages about $252.81 million and $162.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 22,309 shares to 150,433 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 23,182 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,808 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sonata Capital Group Inc holds 4,784 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 920,159 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Inc holds 0.04% or 12,258 shares. Td Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,008 shares stake. Wealthquest invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northeast Fincl Consultants stated it has 45,563 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5.49 million shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has invested 2.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The New York-based Pointstate Ltd Partnership has invested 2.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Company Pa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,110 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 0.08% stake. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ionic Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 9,800 shares. Moreover, Horan Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.09% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Stonebridge Cap Management reported 19,082 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Oslo Asset Management Asa, which manages about $445.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) by 25,000 shares to 995,958 shares, valued at $17.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 64,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 711,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% or 14.29 million shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 144,148 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 283,138 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 284,258 shares in its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 44,760 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 12,016 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 369,392 shares. Villere St Denis J & Llc stated it has 12,400 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 120,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 188,315 shares. Boston Advsr Lc owns 92,875 shares. Principal Fincl has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Firefly Value Prns Ltd Partnership has invested 8.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Cambrian Cap LP has invested 0.67% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.