Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Trimmed Holding by $446,096; Inverness Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding in Ingersoll (IR) by $3.44 Million as Stock Rose

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 18.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc sold 55,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 241,463 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 297,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $426.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 7.95M shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides SCOOP Well Results; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Rev $325.4M; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corp to Sell Its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Gulfport Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPOR); 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 32,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 310,523 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.52 million, up from 278,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $114.96. About 1.22 million shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – WORKING CAPITAL / REVENUE ON TRACK FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND ENTERS $1B SR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – RREEF PROPERTY TRUST, INC. APPOINTS JULIANNA INGERSOLL AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand 1Q Bookings Rose 14 %, Organic Bookings Rose 9%; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUES UP 8 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Names Richard E. Daudelin as Treasurer; 04/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Ingersoll Rand Employees Worldwide Put Sustainability in Action with Earth Day Network’s Canopy Project; 23/04/2018 – lngersoll-Rand PLC expected to post earnings of 62 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $80,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold GPOR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Tci Wealth Advisors owns 618 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma reported 0.89% stake. Hap Trading Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 39,036 shares. Tower Research Ltd Co (Trc) has 0% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 262 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.11% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Envestnet Asset Management owns 34,081 shares. 982,959 were accumulated by Victory Mgmt. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp stated it has 1.06 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 40,955 shares. Hawk Ridge Cap LP has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Bridgeway Capital accumulated 715,000 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR).

Clark Capital Management Group Inc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 195,951 shares to 227,533 shares, valued at $32.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 277,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) by 14,329 shares to 801,061 shares, valued at $98.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 112,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,926 shares, and cut its stake in Nice Systems Inc (NASDAQ:NICE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold IR shares while 215 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 182.11 million shares or 2.77% less from 187.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt reported 12,000 shares stake. Valley National Advisers Inc holds 0.24% or 7,826 shares in its portfolio. 4,895 were reported by Profund Advisors Ltd Llc. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa holds 0.3% or 334,704 shares. Beech Hill Advsrs reported 2.39% stake. Hexavest Incorporated has 0.4% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) for 289,401 shares. Broderick Brian C stated it has 5,275 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Parsons Capital Mgmt Inc Ri invested 0.09% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 4,624 were accumulated by Burney. 29,064 are owned by Dana Investment Advisors. Horan Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 1.74% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Thompson Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.1% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Il stated it has 3,120 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has 0.11% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).